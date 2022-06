Senior Royals attend Guildhall lunch to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Start: 03 Jun 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2022 12:25 GMT

LONDON- Senior Royals attend lunch at London's Guildhall as celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee get underway

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com