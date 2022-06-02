COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-GUNS/BIDEN

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 02

2 de Junio de 2022

Biden delivers remarks on gun violence

Start: 02 Jun 2022 23:30 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2022 00:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El secreto del boxeador Anthony Joshua para vivir como un millonario casi sin tocar su fortuna

El secreto del boxeador Anthony Joshua para vivir como un millonario casi sin tocar su fortuna

Escandalosa pelea en Sudáfrica: un entrenador golpeó brutalmente al boxeador rival

Nuevo técnico de Cruz Azul, con mano dura: “Se van a alinear porque hay que respetar las jerarquías”

A los 18 años, Coco Gauff venció a Martina Trevisan y jugará la final de Roland Garros

Selección Mexicana, con balance parejo ante Uruguay en partidos oficiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

YosStop respondió a críticas tras opinar sobre el caso Johnny Depp y Amber Heard: “Un besito a los haters”

YosStop respondió a críticas tras opinar sobre el caso Johnny Depp y Amber Heard: “Un besito a los haters”

La dura crítica de Diego Luna a México: “El país más peligroso de América Latina”

Capi Pérez reaccionó minuto a minuto a la “pelea” de J Balvin vs Nodal y sus memes se viralizaron en redes

Camilo pospuso su concierto en la Ciudad de México por contagio de COVID-19: “Nos veremos pronto”

Ignacio López Tarso permanece hospitalizado pero presenta gran mejoría: “Ya coqueteó con dos o tres enfermeras”

TENDENCIAS

Así es la Ferrari personalizada con estilo japonés

Así es la Ferrari personalizada con estilo japonés

LinkedIn está siendo utilizado para estafar personas, cómo prevenirse

Cómo desactivar las reacciones de WhatsApp

El papa Francisco confirmó al rabino Fishel Szlajen como miembro de la Pontificia Academia para la Vida

Elon Musk habló sobre el mayor competidor de Tesla, y no es otro fabricante de autos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

María Asunción Aramburuzabala: quiénes son los hijos de la mujer más rica de México

María Asunción Aramburuzabala: quiénes son los hijos de la mujer más rica de México

Distrito suspendió a docente por presunto caso de abuso sexual a menores de edad en Bogotá

Fiscalía de Puebla rescató a dos mujeres víctimas de secuestro virtual

Indecopi multa a empresas de telefonía por hostigar a usuarios con llamadas y mensajes no deseados

Si Rodolfo Hernández es presidente no podría posesionarse en el pueblo más pobre de Colombia como prometió: ¿Por qué?