ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE PARADE

The Queen's Birthday Parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Start: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
--EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THE UK POOL LIVE ENDED AT 0943GMT, TO SWITCH TO A SEPARATE LIVE - SOURCE: AGENCY POOL. PLEASE SEE BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-PALACE - FOR FURTHER DETAILS--
LONDON - The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) kicks off four days of celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service. Festivities will take place from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022.
SCHEDULE (approximate times):
0900GMT - Start
0945GMT - Royals turn up at horse guards
1130-1230GMT - London Eye area -- air to air for flypast
1200GMT - Royal family appear at the balcony at Buckingham palace /Flypast
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE UK
DIGITAL: NO USE UK
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com