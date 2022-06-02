COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE PARADE

REUTERS

JUN 02

2 de Junio de 2022

The Queen's Birthday Parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Start: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

--EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THE UK POOL LIVE ENDED AT 0943GMT, TO SWITCH TO A SEPARATE LIVE - SOURCE: AGENCY POOL. PLEASE SEE BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-PALACE - FOR FURTHER DETAILS--

LONDON - The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) kicks off four days of celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service. Festivities will take place from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022.

SCHEDULE (approximate times):

0900GMT - Start

0945GMT - Royals turn up at horse guards

1130-1230GMT - London Eye area -- air to air for flypast

1200GMT - Royal family appear at the balcony at Buckingham palace /Flypast

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

