Jueves 2 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-PALACE -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 02

2 de Junio de 2022

View of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Start: 02 Jun 2022 05:55 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - View of Buckingham Palace during the celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

