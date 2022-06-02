ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE BEACONS-BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Beacons light up in Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London for Queen's Jubilee

Start: 02 Jun 2022 20:15 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 21:30 GMT

WINDSOR/LONDON - Beacons light up in Buckingham Palace and Windsor to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee as she becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

