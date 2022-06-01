ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWEDEN-UN

UN's Guterres holds news conference with Swedish PM
Start: 01 Jun 2022 11:20 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2022 12:20 GMT
STOCKHOLM - UN Secterary-General Antonio Guterres and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson hold a joint news conference in Stockholm in connection with a visit by Guterres to discuss the security situation in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the recovery after the pandemic, and the climate.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resales. No commercial use
DIGITAL: No resales. No commercial use
Source: SWEDISH GOVERNMENT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sweden
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com