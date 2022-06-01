COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWEDEN-UN

REUTERS

JUN 01

1 de Junio de 2022

UN's Guterres holds news conference with Swedish PM

Start: 01 Jun 2022 11:20 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2022 12:20 GMT

STOCKHOLM - UN Secterary-General Antonio Guterres and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson hold a joint news conference in Stockholm in connection with a visit by Guterres to discuss the security situation in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the recovery after the pandemic, and the climate.

Source: SWEDISH GOVERNMENT

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

