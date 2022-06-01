COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY OKLAHOMA-SHOOTING/

REUTERS

JUN 01

1 de Junio de 2022

Tulsa, Oklahoma police respond to active shooter at hospital

Start: 01 Jun 2022 23:37 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA - Police are on the scene at medical building where there are reports of several people being shot in an "active shooter situation." Police reported multiple injuries had been confirmed and fatalities were possible.

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand / No Archive

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand / No Archive

Source: ABC Affiliate KTUL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

