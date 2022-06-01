ADVISORY OKLAHOMA-SHOOTING/

Tulsa, Oklahoma police respond to active shooter at hospital
Start: 01 Jun 2022 23:37 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA - Police are on the scene at medical building where there are reports of several people being shot in an "active shooter situation." Police reported multiple injuries had been confirmed and fatalities were possible.
