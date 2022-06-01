ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO press conference on COVID-19, Monkeypox and Ukraine

Start: 01 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other experts brief media on COVID-19 pandemic, Monkeypox outbreak and situation in Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL. NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL. NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com