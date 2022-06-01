ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO press conference on COVID-19, Monkeypox and Ukraine
Start: 01 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other experts brief media on COVID-19 pandemic, Monkeypox outbreak and situation in Ukraine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL. NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL. NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com