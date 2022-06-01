ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 2181-PEOPLE-DEPP/HEARD-DEPARTURE

Amber Heard departs from Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse

Start: 01 Jun 2022 20:23 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2022 20:23 GMT

Fairfax, Virginia - Actor Amber Heard departs from the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse.

A Virginia jury on Wednesday ruled that actor Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp. Jurors awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages.

