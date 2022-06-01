COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE PARADE

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 01

1 de Junio de 2022

The Queen's Birthday Parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Start: 02 Jun 2022 09:30 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) kicks off four days of celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service. Festivities will take place from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022.

SCHEDULE (approximate times):

0900GMT - Start

0945GMT - Royals turn up at horse guards

1130-1230GMT - London Eye area -- air to air for flypast

1200GMT - Royal family appear at the balcony at Buckingham palace /Flypast

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No use UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Sabatini y Dulko van por un nuevo triunfo en Roland Garros ante las locales Golovin y Tauziat: hora y TV

Sabatini y Dulko van por un nuevo triunfo en Roland Garros ante las locales Golovin y Tauziat: hora y TV

Ucrania visita a Escocia por un boleto al Mundial de Qatar 2022 en un partido cargado de emoción: hora, TV y formaciones

Juan Pablo Toro, el argentino que quiere hacer historia en “la montaña asesina” del Himalaya

Argentina e Italia disputan la Finalissima en Wembley: hora, TV y formaciones

La peculiar respuesta de Checo Pérez a Verstappen por el campeonato de pilotos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los siete momentos más impactantes del juicio de Johnny Depp contra Amber Heard: de la “búsqueda de cavidades” a un romance sorpresa

Los siete momentos más impactantes del juicio de Johnny Depp contra Amber Heard: de la “búsqueda de cavidades” a un romance sorpresa

La historia de una fan de Adal Ramones casi demandada por Televisa y que TV Azteca protegió

Los días de Emily Ratajkowski en Saint Tropez, las vacaciones familiares de Adam Levine en Cabo San Lucas: celebrities en un click

El duro encontronazo entre Laura Bozzo, Natalia Alcocer e Ivonne Montero que terminó en asistencia médica

La diputada Federica Quijano de Kabah reaccionó a la polémica de su verdadero nombre: “Apenas ahorita se dan cuenta”

TENDENCIAS

¿Es la leche entera mejor que la baja en grasa y descremada?

¿Es la leche entera mejor que la baja en grasa y descremada?

Día Mundial de la Leche: todos los beneficios del alimento más completo

Cuáles son los alimentos ideales antes del entrenamiento

Los niños que tuvieron COVID-19 no quedan protegidos ante Ómicron: ¿cómo actúa la vacunación?

El control retro de la N64 que se puede usar en la Nintendo Switch y que salió a la venta

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los siete momentos más impactantes del juicio de Johnny Depp contra Amber Heard: de la “búsqueda de cavidades” a un romance sorpresa

Los siete momentos más impactantes del juicio de Johnny Depp contra Amber Heard: de la “búsqueda de cavidades” a un romance sorpresa

El trágico final del sicario del Mayo acusado de matar a uno de los hijos de el Chapo

Néstor Villanueva entierra a Florcita Polo y pasa la noche con Greis Keren, ex de Jerson Reyes

Ethos: organizaciones civiles pro vapeo son financiadas por las grandes empresas tabacaleras

La historia de una fan de Adal Ramones casi demandada por Televisa y que TV Azteca protegió