ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE PARADE

The Queen's Birthday Parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Start: 02 Jun 2022 09:30 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) kicks off four days of celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service. Festivities will take place from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022.

SCHEDULE (approximate times):

0900GMT - Start

0945GMT - Royals turn up at horse guards

1130-1230GMT - London Eye area -- air to air for flypast

1200GMT - Royal family appear at the balcony at Buckingham palace /Flypast

