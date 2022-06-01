ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-PALACE -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

View of Buckingham Palace ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Start: 01 Jun 2022 07:00 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2022 21:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED AND GO TO SLATE AT DIFFERENT TIMES DURING THE DAY
==
LONDON - View of Buckingham Palace ahead of the celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com