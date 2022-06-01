COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-PALACE -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

REUTERS

JUN 01

1 de Junio de 2022

View of Buckingham Palace ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Start: 01 Jun 2022 07:00 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2022 21:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED AND GO TO SLATE AT DIFFERENT TIMES DURING THE DAY

LONDON - View of Buckingham Palace ahead of the celebrations as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

