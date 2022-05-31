ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/BTS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 31 de Mayo de 2022
REUTERS

MAY 31

31 de Mayo de 2022

Biden hosts K-pop stars BTS, discusses anti-Asian hate crimes

Start: 31 May 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2022 20:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - K-pop superstars BTS head to White House to address hate crimes targeting Asians and people of Asian descent as well as other diversity issues with U.S. President Joe Biden, White House says.

