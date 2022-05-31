COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/LAVROV-BAHRAIN --TIME APPROX-- --UPDATED AUDIO--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 31

31 de Mayo de 2022

Russia's Lavrov holds news conference during visit to Bahrain

Start: 31 May 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 31 May 2022 10:00 GMT

EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: THE AUDIO FOR THIS LIVE EVENT IS NATURAL/RUSSIAN

BAHRAIN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference in Bahrain

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bahrain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

