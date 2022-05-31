ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-NEWZEALAND/

U.S. President Biden meets with New Zealand PM Ardern

Start: 31 May 2022 15:15 GMT

End: 31 May 2022 16:15 GMT

WASHINGTON DC U.S. President Joe Biden has Bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern in the Oval Office.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com