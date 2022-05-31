COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 31 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 31

31 de Mayo de 2022

EU leaders arrive for second day of meeting, hold roundtable

Start: 31 May 2022 06:59 GMT

End: 31 May 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders and officials arrive for second day of EU leaders' meeting, attend roundtable.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Arrivals

0800GMT - Roundtable

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

