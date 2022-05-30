ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-HOLIDAY/MEMORIALDAY-BIDEN-TREE

Bidens pay respect to service members who have passed away
Start: 30 May 2022 18:17 GMT
End: 30 May 2022 18:31 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and First Lady are joined by surviving families of service members who have passed away in a tree planting ceremony at white house.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com