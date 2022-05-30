COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-HOLIDAY/MEMORIALDAY-BIDEN-TREE

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 30

30 de Mayo de 2022

Bidens pay respect to service members who have passed away

Start: 30 May 2022 18:17 GMT

End: 30 May 2022 18:31 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and First Lady are joined by surviving families of service members who have passed away in a tree planting ceremony at white house.

