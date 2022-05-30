COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 30 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ROUNDTABLE --UPDATED SOURCE--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 30

30 de Mayo de 2022

European Union leaders and officials arrive for meeting

Start: 30 May 2022 14:11 GMT

End: 30 May 2022 15:11 GMT

BRUSSELS - Leaders from the EU's 27 countries hold a two-day summit in Brussels, as they attempt to agree sanctions on Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and discuss defence and energy policies in light of the conflict as the impending food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT European Union leaders and officials arrive for summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGNECY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La tajante respuesta de Lewandowski sobre su futuro: “Mi era en el Bayern terminó”

La tajante respuesta de Lewandowski sobre su futuro: “Mi era en el Bayern terminó”

Rafael Nadal, el “Gladiador” con corazón de filósofo

Las autoridades de Francia denunciaron fraude por miles de entradas falsas en la final de la Champions League

El relato en primera persona de los incidentes en la previa de la final de la Champions League: “Hubo muchos momentos de miedo”

Neymar se sorprendió con la renovación de Mbappé y defendió a Messi de las críticas: “Los jugadores no entienden cómo juega”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los ganadores ucranianos de Eurovisión vendieron el trofeo y donaron el dinero al Ejército para comprar drones

Los ganadores ucranianos de Eurovisión vendieron el trofeo y donaron el dinero al Ejército para comprar drones

Leonardo DiCaprio paseó en un yate en Francia, Chrissy Teigen hizo compras en Inglaterra: celebrities en un click

Amber Heard se mudará a una mansión de un millón de dólares en el desierto de California tras la sentencia del juicio con Johnny Depp

Adal Ramones y Lupita D’Alessio se dieron un sorpresivo beso en la boca

Luis Fernando Peña recordó discriminación filmando Amarte duele: “No hay nada más racista que serlo con tu propia gente”

TENDENCIAS

La forma más sencilla para que un celular elimine automáticamente mensajes spam

La forma más sencilla para que un celular elimine automáticamente mensajes spam

Por qué conocer la edad biológica del cuerpo podría ayudar a vivir más tiempo

Cómo usar la navegación en realidad aumentada en Google Maps

Misofonía: cómo es el extraño trastorno que padece Natalia Oreiro

Día Nacional de la Donación de Órganos: ganar minutos, para sumar más años de vida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Mitos y verdades sobre la castración de perros y gatos

Mitos y verdades sobre la castración de perros y gatos

Un periodista francés murió por un bombardeo ruso en Severodonetsk mientras evacuaban la zona

Paolo Hurtado y su descomunal gol de tiro libre en Chile para el Unión Española 1-1 Unión La Calera

Metro de Lima 2: Cerrarán avenida Arica por trabajos de la Línea 2 desde el 6 de junio

AMLO reconoció que por inseguridad los médicos rechazan plazas en diferentes zonas de México