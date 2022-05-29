COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-CABINET

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 29

29 de Mayo de 2022

Israeli PM Bennett convenes special cabinet meeting

Start: 29 May 2022 10:14 GMT

End: 29 May 2022 10:25 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convenes special cabinet meeting to celebrate Israel's capture of Jerusalem old city in the 1967 Middle East war, hours before controversial march.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

