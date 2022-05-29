ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-CABINET

Israeli PM Bennett convenes special cabinet meeting
Start: 29 May 2022 10:14 GMT
End: 29 May 2022 10:25 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convenes special cabinet meeting to celebrate Israel's capture of Jerusalem old city in the 1967 Middle East war, hours before controversial march.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Meeting starts
