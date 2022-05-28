ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden gives University of Delaware commencement address

Start: 28 May 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 28 May 2022 14:30 GMT

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden returns to his alma mater, the University of Delaware, to deliver the Commencement address.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Commencement address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com