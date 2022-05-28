ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAD/

Champions League final - view of stadium, fans in Paris, Madrid and Liverpool

Start: 28 May 2022 15:19 GMT

End: 28 May 2022 16:20 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE NOTE THIS WILL BE MIXED LIVE EVENT WITH LIVES FROM THE STADE DE FRANCE, PARIS, MADRID IN SPAIN AND LIVERPOOL IN THE UK

==

SAINT-DENIS & PARIS, FRANCE / LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM / MADRID, SPAIN / - Exterior shot of the Stade de France in France which is the venue for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Fans without tickets will gather in Paris to watch on screens there. Liverpool fans back home will gather at a fan zone in Liverpool whilst Real Madrid fans gather at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Live of Stade de France starts

TIME TBC - Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters gather in Paris

1745GMT - Lives from a Liverpool fan zone and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium

1900GMT - Kickoff

TIME TBC - post match celebrations in either Liverpool or Cibeles Square in Madrid depending on who wins

