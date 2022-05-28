COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 28 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY CHINA-RIGHTS/ENVOY

REUTERS

MAY 28

28 de Mayo de 2022

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet holds newser

Start: 28 May 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 28 May 2022 13:30 GMT

GUANGZHOU, CHINA -United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet to speak to media at the end of her six-day trip to China, where she is visiting the far western region of Xinjiang.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy "OHCHR"

DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy "OHCHR"

Source: OHCHR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

