ADVISORY CHINA-RIGHTS/ENVOY

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet holds newser
Start: 28 May 2022 11:45 GMT
End: 28 May 2022 13:30 GMT
GUANGZHOU, CHINA -United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet to speak to media at the end of her six-day trip to China, where she is visiting the far western region of Xinjiang.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy "OHCHR"
DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy "OHCHR"
Source: OHCHR
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com