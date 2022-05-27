ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Donald Trump holds a rally in Casper, Wyoming

Start: 28 May 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 29 May 2022 01:00 GMT

CASPER, WY - Donald Trump holds a rally in Casper, Wyoming, a state where he has endorsed Harriet Hageman to run against Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach the then-president on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT (29/05) - Rally starts

