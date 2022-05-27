COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

Donald Trump holds a rally in Casper, Wyoming

Start: 28 May 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 29 May 2022 01:00 GMT

CASPER, WY - Donald Trump holds a rally in Casper, Wyoming, a state where he has endorsed Harriet Hageman to run against Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach the then-president on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

0000GMT (29/05) - Rally starts

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

