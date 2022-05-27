COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

Biden speaks at 2022 U.S. Naval Academy graduation

Start: 27 May 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 27 May 2022 15:00 GMT

ANNAPOLIS, MD., UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at 2022 U.S. Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las críticas de los “anti Boca”, el “cuidado interno” y el “balance positivo” del semestre: 5 frases de Battaglia tras la clasificación en la Libertadores

Las críticas de los “anti Boca”, el “cuidado interno” y el “balance positivo” del semestre: 5 frases de Battaglia tras la clasificación en la Libertadores

“El cronometrador”: la prueba que la FIFA autorizó en México para erradicar “los tiempos muertos” en los partidos de fútbol

El compromiso social de Steve Kerr en honor a su padre asesinado en un atentado en El Líbano

Hugo Sánchez con Infobae: la pregunta sobre Cristiano Ronaldo con la que incomodó a Benzema y por qué el Real Madrid debió buscar a Messi en 2021

“¡Ahora soy del Atlas!”: Canelo olvidó a Chivas y celebró la victoria ante Pachuca en la final de la Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El Último Rey: la serie de Juan Osorio revivió las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra Vicente Fernández

El Último Rey: la serie de Juan Osorio revivió las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra Vicente Fernández

El mensaje de Salma Hayek tras el tiroteo en una primaria de Texas

Natalia Téllez podría tener depresión post parto: “De la felicidad infinita al infierno”

Gaby Spanic celebró su triunfo legal contra Gustavo Adolfo Infante: “Dijo tanta barbarie de mí”

Olivia Collins y Manelyk se reconciliaron tras fuerte altercado en Las estrellas bailan en Hoy

TENDENCIAS

Cambio climático: por qué las temperaturas más altas reducen la cantidad de horas de sueño

Cambio climático: por qué las temperaturas más altas reducen la cantidad de horas de sueño

Consejos para armar la vianda para llevar al trabajo

Detectaron un vínculo entre el Alzheimer y las enfermedades vasculares

COVID persistente: 5 consejos para los mayores de 65 años que no logran recuperarse tras la infección

11 estrategias para mejorar la salud del cerebro y evitar el Alzheimer

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los mejores memes que dejó la supuesta “pelea de gallos” en un Sanborns

Los mejores memes que dejó la supuesta “pelea de gallos” en un Sanborns

Escritores colombianos harán parte de la lista de libros en español que el Instituto Cervantes llevará a cinco continentes

Ucrania advirtió que la Tercera Guerra Mundial podría estallar si Rusia gana en su ofensiva

“Sabe que va a perder la ciudad”: Fernando Belaunzarán se lanzó contra Claudia Sheinbaum por reforma al IECM

Tras goleada del Unión, el Junior quedó eliminado de la Copa Sudamericana y las redes se llenaron de memes