ADVISORY TEXAS-SHOOTING/NRA-EXTERIOR

Arrivals, possible protests outside NRA convention venue
Start: 27 May 2022 16:56 GMT
End: 27 May 2022 19:00 GMT
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA - Live outside the venue where the National Rifle Association (NRA) is to hold its annual convention. The 3-day meeting starts on Friday and takes place Just days after a south Texas school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Gun control activists are expected to protest and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at NRA-ILA Leadership forum on Friday.
