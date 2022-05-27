COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TEXAS-SHOOTING/GOVERNOR ABBOTT --UNRESTRICTED SOURCE--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

Republican Texas Gov Abbott holds news conference

Start: 27 May 2022 20:17 GMT

End: 27 May 2022 21:30 GMT

UVALDE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a news conference with state agencies, and local officials. The police response to Tuesday's Texas school massacre was under increasing scrutiny on Friday, a day after authorities acknowledged that more than an hour passed after the gunman entered the building and killed 19 children and two teachers inside their classroom while barricading himself inside.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El estremecedor mensaje de Diego Maradona recreado con inteligencia artificial: “No me olviden porque yo a ustedes los llevo en el corazón”

El estremecedor mensaje de Diego Maradona recreado con inteligencia artificial: “No me olviden porque yo a ustedes los llevo en el corazón”

Juez prohibió las corridas de toros en la Plaza México provisionalmente

Neymar fue humillado en un duelo ante el mejor freestyler del mundo: su imperdible reacción

Destacada actuación de Checo Pérez durante primer día de actividades en el Gran Premio de Mónaco

Se sortearon los octavos de final de la Copa Sudamericana: así quedaron los cruces

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Julión Álvarez salió de la lista negra en EEUU que lo vinculó al CJNG

Julión Álvarez salió de la lista negra en EEUU que lo vinculó al CJNG

Aracely Arámbula rompió el silencio sobre cómo se llevan todos los hijos de Luis Miguel

“Stranger Things”: los mejores memes que dejó el estreno de la nueva temporada sin spoilers

Usuarios en redes sociales identifican a Jeremy Renner “Hawkeye” en “Malcom el de en medio”

Christian Nodal confesó estar cansado de críticas tras su ruptura con Belinda: “Me he arrepentido de corazón”

TENDENCIAS

Cómo es Cielo: el súper auto descapotable con techo inteligente

Cómo es Cielo: el súper auto descapotable con techo inteligente

Aplicaciones para cambiar el fondo de los videos desde el celular o computador

Tradicional y moderno: por qué el whisky genera fanáticos

Cómo es Centerfold, el “Only Fans” de Playboy

Multaron a Twitter con USD 150 millones por vender datos de usuarios

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Tiene el récord Guinness de más tatuajes de cuadrados en el cuerpo y contó cuál es el que más le dolió hacerse

Tiene el récord Guinness de más tatuajes de cuadrados en el cuerpo y contó cuál es el que más le dolió hacerse

Reino Unido: condenadoron a un hombre que se paseaba borracho por las calles con una serpiente al cuello y amenazaba de muerte a sus vecinos

Wall Street volvió a cerrar con ganancias y cortó una racha de siete semanas seguidas en negativo

‘Dibu’ Martínez respondió a las críticas de Mbappé al fútbol suramericano: “En Colombia no podés respirar”

Nuevo escándalo en el mundo del vallenato, señalan al “Mono Zabaleta” de acosar a una seguidora en pleno concierto