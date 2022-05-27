ADVISORY TEXAS-SHOOTING/GOVERNOR ABBOTT --UNRESTRICTED SOURCE

Republican Texas Gov Abbott holds news conference

Start: 27 May 2022 20:17 GMT

End: 27 May 2022 21:30 GMT

UVALDE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a news conference with state agencies, and local officials. The police response to Tuesday's Texas school massacre was under increasing scrutiny on Friday, a day after authorities acknowledged that more than an hour passed after the gunman entered the building and killed 19 children and two teachers inside their classroom while barricading himself inside.

