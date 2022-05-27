COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-NATO/SANCHEZ-STOLTENBERG

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

NATO Chief commemorates Spain's accession to the alliance

Start: 30 May 2022 08:25 GMT

End: 30 May 2022 12:00 GMT

MADRID - NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg joins Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe in Madrid to at an event commemorating Spain's accession 40 years ago (1982) to the alliance.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Event starts

0920GMT - Stoltenberg expected to speak

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: TVE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

