ADVISORY SPAIN-NATO/SANCHEZ-STOLTENBERG

NATO Chief commemorates Spain's accession to the alliance
Start: 30 May 2022 08:25 GMT
End: 30 May 2022 12:00 GMT
MADRID - NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg joins Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe in Madrid to at an event commemorating Spain's accession 40 years ago (1982) to the alliance.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - Event starts
0920GMT - Stoltenberg expected to speak
