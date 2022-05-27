COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAD/REPORT

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

Liverpool & Real Madrid newsers after Champions League Final

Start: 28 May 2022 21:30 GMT

End: 28 May 2022 22:30 GMT

SAINT-DENIS, PARIS, FRANCE - Liverpool and Real Madrid news conferences following the Champions League final at the Stade de France

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales. No commercial use. Must on-screen courtesy "©UEFA 2022"

DIGITAL: No resales. No commercial use. Must on-screen courtesy "©UEFA 2022"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

DEPORTES

