ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAD/REPORT

Liverpool & Real Madrid newsers after Champions League Final
Start: 28 May 2022 21:30 GMT
End: 28 May 2022 22:30 GMT
SAINT-DENIS, PARIS, FRANCE - Liverpool and Real Madrid news conferences following the Champions League final at the Stade de France
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resales. No commercial use. Must on-screen courtesy "©UEFA 2022"
DIGITAL: No resales. No commercial use. Must on-screen courtesy "©UEFA 2022"
Source: UEFA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com