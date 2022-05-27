COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM DAY-GATHERING -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

Israelis gather at starting point ahead of Jerusalem flag march

Start: 29 May 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 29 May 2022 13:30 GMT

JERUSALEM - Several thousand Israelis gather at starting point ahead of Jerusalem flag march which is expected to pass through Jerusalem's Old City alleyways.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - March starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

