COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

News conference on China's COVID prevention and control effort

Start: 27 May 2022 06:57 GMT

End: 27 May 2022 07:52 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Officials from the joint prevention and control mechanism of China's State Council hold a news conference on the latest COVID-19 situation and the country's epidemic prevention and control work.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use China

DIGITAL: No Use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH / ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“El cronometrador”: la prueba que la FIFA autorizó en México para erradicar “los tiempos muertos” en los partidos de fútbol

“El cronometrador”: la prueba que la FIFA autorizó en México para erradicar “los tiempos muertos” en los partidos de fútbol

El compromiso social de Steve Kerr en honor a su padre asesinado en un atentado en El Líbano

Hugo Sánchez con Infobae: la pregunta sobre Cristiano Ronaldo con la que incomodó a Benzema y por qué el Real Madrid debió buscar a Messi en 2021

“¡Ahora soy del Atlas!”: Canelo olvidó a Chivas y celebró la victoria ante Pachuca en la final de la Liga MX

Las críticas de los “anti Boca”, el “cuidado interno” y el “balance positivo” del semestre: 5 frases de Battaglia tras la clasificación en la Libertadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El Último Rey: la serie de Juan Osorio revivió las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra Vicente Fernández

El Último Rey: la serie de Juan Osorio revivió las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra Vicente Fernández

El mensaje de Salma Hayek tras el tiroteo en una primaria de Texas

Natalia Téllez podría tener depresión post parto: “De la felicidad infinita al infierno”

Gaby Spanic celebró su triunfo legal contra Gustavo Adolfo Infante: “Dijo tanta barbarie de mí”

Olivia Collins y Manelyk se reconciliaron tras fuerte altercado en Las estrellas bailan en Hoy

TENDENCIAS

Cambio climático: por qué las temperaturas más altas reducen la cantidad de horas de sueño

Cambio climático: por qué las temperaturas más altas reducen la cantidad de horas de sueño

Consejos para armar la vianda para llevar al trabajo

Detectaron un vínculo entre el Alzheimer y las enfermedades vasculares

COVID persistente: 5 consejos para los mayores de 65 años que no logran recuperarse tras la infección

11 estrategias para mejorar la salud del cerebro y evitar el Alzheimer

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Meghan Markle visitó por sorpresa Uvalde tras el tiroteo en la escuela primaria Robb

Meghan Markle visitó por sorpresa Uvalde tras el tiroteo en la escuela primaria Robb

Golpe al narco: luego de asegurar dulces y galletas, Sedena decomisó 360 kilos de cristal en Sonora

Suprema Corte autorizó vacunación contra COVID-19 a médicos del sector privado

La Casa Blanca acusó a la Asociación Nacional del Rifle de contribuir al problema de la violencia armada en EEUU

Australia pidió a las naciones insulares del Pacífico que reflexionen sobre las consecuencias de pactar con China