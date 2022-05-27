COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

European Union leaders and officials arrive for meeting

Start: 30 May 2022 11:55 GMT

End: 30 May 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - Leaders from the EU's 27 countries hold a two-day summit in Brussels, as they attempt to agree sanctions on Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and discuss defence and energy policies in light of the conflict as the impending food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT European Union leaders and officials arrive for summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Impactante accidente en la previa de las 500 millas de Indianápolis: un auto golpeó contra el muro a 350 km/h y voló por el aire

Impactante accidente en la previa de las 500 millas de Indianápolis: un auto golpeó contra el muro a 350 km/h y voló por el aire

Insólito combate de MMA en Rusia: un peleador profesional enfrentó a dos aficionados que lo superaban por 226 kilos

El estremecedor mensaje de Diego Maradona recreado con inteligencia artificial: “No me olviden porque yo a ustedes los llevo en el corazón”

Juez prohibió las corridas de toros en la Plaza México provisionalmente

Neymar fue humillado en un duelo ante el mejor freestyler del mundo: su imperdible reacción

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Yosstop se disculpó con Mujer Luna Bella: “El cómo la ofendí es de lo que más me arrepiento”

Yosstop se disculpó con Mujer Luna Bella: “El cómo la ofendí es de lo que más me arrepiento”

Mario Bautista destapó que cancelaron su show como telonero de Justin Bieber a última hora

Julión Álvarez salió de la lista negra en EEUU que lo vinculó al CJNG

Aracely Arámbula rompió el silencio sobre cómo se llevan todos los hijos de Luis Miguel

“Stranger Things”: los mejores memes que dejó el estreno de la nueva temporada sin spoilers

TENDENCIAS

Cuál será la próxima variante del COVID-19, según la ciencia

Cuál será la próxima variante del COVID-19, según la ciencia

Cómo es Cielo: el súper auto descapotable con techo inteligente

Aplicaciones para cambiar el fondo de los videos desde el celular o computador

Tradicional y moderno: por qué el whisky genera fanáticos

Cómo es Centerfold, el “Only Fans” de Playboy

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Jaime Bayly y Diego Bertie: Los rumores de un supuesto romance que surgieron por el capítulo de un libro

Jaime Bayly y Diego Bertie: Los rumores de un supuesto romance que surgieron por el capítulo de un libro

Riña entre policía militar y pobladores por despojo de terrenos para el AIFA

Impactante accidente en la previa de las 500 millas de Indianápolis: un auto golpeó contra el muro a 350 km/h y voló por el aire

“Mandaron al diablo las instituciones”: Xóchitl Gálvez arremetió contra Morena por reforma al IECM

Zacatecas es la entidad más letal para policías con 23 agentes asesinados en lo que va del año