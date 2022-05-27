ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE

European Union leaders and officials arrive for meeting
Start: 30 May 2022 11:55 GMT
End: 30 May 2022 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - Leaders from the EU's 27 countries hold a two-day summit in Brussels, as they attempt to agree sanctions on Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and discuss defence and energy policies in light of the conflict as the impending food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT European Union leaders and officials arrive for summit
