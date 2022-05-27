ADVISORY CZECH-UK/

UK Foreign Secretary meets Czech foreign minister in Prague

Start: 27 May 2022 11:15 GMT

End: 27 May 2022 12:00 GMT

PRAGUE - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in Prague and hold a news conference. The visit also includes attending a commemorative event and historical reenactment on the 80th anniversary of the killing of Reinhard Heydrich by Czechoslovak paratroopers.

