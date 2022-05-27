ADVISORY COLOMBIA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

President Ivan Duque opens polls, Colombians cast their votes

Start: 29 May 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 29 May 2022 14:00 GMT

BOGOTA - President Ivan Duque opens polls, Colombians cast their votes as the country holds presidential election, a second round is likely to take place in June.

SCHEDULE:

1300 GMT - President Ivan Duque opens polls, Colombians cast their votes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com