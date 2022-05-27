ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE BEACONS -- NO USE UK -- // APPROX START TIME

Beacons are lit up celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Start: 02 Jun 2022 20:15 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2022 21:15 GMT
VARIOUS, UNITED KINGDOM - Beacons are lit up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee as she becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate seventy years of service.
SCHEDULE:
FROM 2100GMT APPROX - Beacons are lit up
TIME TBC - Fireworks at Windsor castle after the Beacons are lit up
EXPECTED LOCATIONS:
Edinburgh Castle
Hadrian’s Wall
Leicester Space Centre
Glastonbury Tor
Lowestoft
Ballymena
Windsor
Jersey
2 or 3 more locations are still to be confirmed
