Viernes 27 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE BEACONS -- NO USE UK -- // APPROX START TIME --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 27

27 de Mayo de 2022

Beacons are lit up celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Start: 02 Jun 2022 20:15 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2022 21:15 GMT

VARIOUS, UNITED KINGDOM - Beacons are lit up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee as she becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate seventy years of service.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 2100GMT APPROX - Beacons are lit up

TIME TBC - Fireworks at Windsor castle after the Beacons are lit up

EXPECTED LOCATIONS:

Edinburgh Castle

Hadrian’s Wall

Leicester Space Centre

Glastonbury Tor

Lowestoft

Ballymena

Windsor

Jersey

2 or 3 more locations are still to be confirmed

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: No use UK

Source: BBC NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

