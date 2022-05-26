COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-GUNS/NRA

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 26

26 de Mayo de 2022

NRA convention returns to Houston days after school shooting

Start: 27 May 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 27 May 2022 20:00 GMT

HOUSTON, TX - Just days after a school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead, the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention returns to Houston. Trump speaks at NRA-ILA Leadership forum.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales

DIGITAL: No resales

Source: NRA HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Juárez FC anunció a Hernán Cristante como su nuevo directo técnico

Juárez FC anunció a Hernán Cristante como su nuevo directo técnico

Escándalo en Roland Garros: una tenista arrojó su raqueta y casi lastima a un niño que estaba en las gradas

A nueve años de la mítica final de Liga MX entre América y Cruz Azul

Las nuevas franquicias que se sumarían a la NBA para la temporada 2024: las dos ciudades candidatas

Preocupación en el fútbol mundial: cuántos días de preparación tendrán los jugadores antes de Qatar 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Andrea Legarreta regresó al mundo de la actuación de la mano de Salma Hayek

Andrea Legarreta regresó al mundo de la actuación de la mano de Salma Hayek

Murió Alan White, el legendario baterista de John Lennon y del grupo de rock progresivo Yes

Grettell Valdez confirmó su divorcio: “Feliz, siempre positiva”

Christian Nodal confesó por qué rechazó trabajar con Grupo Firme: “Me vieron como competencia”

Cuál es el origen de la canción “La Adelita”

TENDENCIAS

COVID prolongado en personas vacunadas: cuáles son las secuelas más frecuentes

COVID prolongado en personas vacunadas: cuáles son las secuelas más frecuentes

Por qué los autos del futuro podrían prescindir del pedal de freno

Así se puede cancelar suscripciones de la App Store en dispositivos Apple

Qué diferencia hay entre las pantallas de uso empresarial y los televisores de casa

Hot Sale: cómo evitar caer en estafas al hacer compras online

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Las razones por las que se rumora el declive del CJNG a más de una década de su creación

Las razones por las que se rumora el declive del CJNG a más de una década de su creación

Andrea Legarreta regresó al mundo de la actuación de la mano de Salma Hayek

Juárez FC anunció a Hernán Cristante como su nuevo directo técnico

Murió Alan White, el legendario baterista de John Lennon y del grupo de rock progresivo Yes

SJL: capturan a ‘Los Buitres de Ganimedes’ que arrancaban las pertenencias y escapaban en un auto