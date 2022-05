Blinken delivers address outlining U.S. policy toward China

Start: 26 May 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 15:00 GMT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers address outlining U.S. policy toward China

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com