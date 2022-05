Aerials of US students staging walk out after Texas shooting

Start: 26 May 2022 16:39 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 16:45 GMT

CHURCH FALLS, VIRGINIA, USA - Meridian High School Students stage a walkout to protest gun violence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / New Zealand

Source: ABC AFFILIATE WJLA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com