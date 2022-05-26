ADVISORY TEXAS-SHOOTING/NEWTOWN-VIGIL

Sandy Hook community shows support for Texas shooting victims

Start: 26 May 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 23:00 GMT

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, USA - The Newtown Action Alliance, formed after the Sandy Hook school shooting, holds a vigil to show support for the Uvalde, Texas community after a school shooting there left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive

Source: ABC VIA AFFILIATES WABC / WTNH

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com