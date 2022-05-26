COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY TEXAS-SHOOTING/NEWTOWN-VIGIL

REUTERS

MAY 26

26 de Mayo de 2022

Sandy Hook community shows support for Texas shooting victims

Start: 26 May 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 23:00 GMT

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, USA - The Newtown Action Alliance, formed after the Sandy Hook school shooting, holds a vigil to show support for the Uvalde, Texas community after a school shooting there left 19 students and two teachers dead.

