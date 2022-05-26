COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SUNAK

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 26

26 de Mayo de 2022

Sunak makes announcement as UK battles cost of living crisis

Start: 26 May 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON- UK's Sunak expected to make an announcement on emergency relief as UK battles cost of living crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: (Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU)

DIGITAL: (Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU)

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Su adicción a las drogas lo llevó a pensar en asesinar a su entrenador: la oscura historia del personaje de la NBA que popularizó una serie de TV

