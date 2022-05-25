COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/POLICE

REUTERS

MAY 25

25 de Mayo de 2022

Biden marks second anniversary of George Floyd's death

Start: 25 May 2022 20:00 GMT

End: 25 May 2022 21:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. President Joe Biden signs an Executive Order the White House says will focus on police accountability on the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

