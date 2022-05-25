COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/UKRAINE-KLITSCHKO

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 25

25 de Mayo de 2022

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, addresses the WEF

Start: 26 May 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 07:30 GMT

DAVOS - The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, addresses the World Economic Forum event "Kyiv after the Onslaught".

SCHEDULE

0700GMT - Discussion due to start

SPEAKERS:

Mirek Dusek - Head of Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East; ExCom Member, World Economic Forum

Vitaliy Klitschko - Mayor of Kyiv

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

