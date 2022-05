Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks at WEF event

Start: 26 May 2022 08:10 GMT

End: 26 May 2022 08:45 GMT

DAVOS - Iranian Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks at an event at the World Economic Forum.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com