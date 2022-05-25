ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/EU-UKRAINE

WEF panel discusses EU unity in response to Ukraine invasion
Start: 25 May 2022 08:00 GMT
End: 25 May 2022 09:00 GMT
DAVOS - President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheal Martin, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mesola, address a Davos forum on the European Union's unity in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - Forum begins
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
