Martes 24 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ARRIVAL

REUTERS

MAY 24

24 de Mayo de 2022

President Biden arrives in the Washington, DC area from his Asia trip

Start: 24 May 2022 23:00 GMT

End: 25 May 2022 00:00 GMT

JOINT-BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, USA - President Biden arrives in the Washington, DC area from his Asia trip.

SCHEDULE 2300GMT - Biden arrives

