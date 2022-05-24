COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-SPENDING -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 24

24 de Mayo de 2022

Putin chairs the State Council meeting

Start: 25 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 25 May 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the State Council meeting, expected to focus on social spending plans.

SCHEDULE

1200GMT APPROX - Meeting -

PLEASE NOTE IT COULD BE DELAYED

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

