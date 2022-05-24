COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 24

24 de Mayo de 2022

Police newser in Texas following elementary school shooting

Start: 24 May 2022 20:51 GMT

End: 24 May 2022 20:51 GMT

2052G AERIAL OF UVALDE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN UVALDE TEXAS WHERE INJURED ARE BEING TREATED

UVALDE, TEXAS, USA - Police are expected to hold a news conference to update on a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Local reports say at least two people have been killed and more than a dozen injured.

SCHEDULE

2050GMT - aerials (MUTE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive

Source: ABC Affiliate kSAT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Canelo Álvarez aseguró sentirse “el mejor del mundo” pese a perder con Bivol

Canelo Álvarez aseguró sentirse “el mejor del mundo” pese a perder con Bivol

“Bueno, por lo menos alguien me dice algo”: con una ironía dirigida a Simeone, Luis Suárez relató cómo le comunicaron su salida del Atlético de Madrid

Javier Aguirre salvó al Mallorca del descenso: cuarta ocasión que lo logra en el fútbol español

Oficial: la Premier League aprobó la compra del Chelsea

La reacción del plantel del Real Madrid contra Mbappé: “Este club no se trata de jugadores, se trata de historia”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El tuit sobre Paco Stanley que se volvió viral entre jóvenes y “chavorrucos”

El tuit sobre Paco Stanley que se volvió viral entre jóvenes y “chavorrucos”

La cantante Lorde anunció tres fechas en octubre para México

Steven Tyler se internó en un centro de rehabilitación tras una recaída en su adicción a las drogas

Juicio de Johnny Depp: Amber Heard casi fue reemplazada en “Aquaman 2″ por falta de química con Jason Momoa

Silvia Pinal habló sobre su experiencia en teatro: “Lo más hermoso y bello que tengo es mi trabajo”

TENDENCIAS

Meta ha creado una Inteligencia Artificial en forma de robot esquelético

Meta ha creado una Inteligencia Artificial en forma de robot esquelético

“Advertimos que podían crecer, pero no pensamos que sería tan inmediato”, dijo el experto que alertó sobre el brote de la viruela del mono

De modelo a empresaria de la moda: la colección fitness que cumple 3 años y apuesta por nuevos diseños

Minería de criptomonedas: qué es y por qué Bitcoin y Ether son las más cotizadas

Google trae cambios en sus servicios publicitarios: Shorts, Performance Max, realidad aumentada y más

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Teo Gutiérrez empezó a calentar la “final” entre Boca y Deportivo Cali: “Que los hinchas de River hagan fuerza”

Teo Gutiérrez empezó a calentar la “final” entre Boca y Deportivo Cali: “Que los hinchas de River hagan fuerza”

Fiscalía entrega los restos de una mujer que habría sido reclutada por las extintas Farc

APP impulsará investigación de supuesto audio entre Zamir Villaverde y Bruno Pacheco

El tuit sobre Paco Stanley que se volvió viral entre jóvenes y “chavorrucos”

Meta ha creado una Inteligencia Artificial en forma de robot esquelético