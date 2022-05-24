COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAD/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE / MIXED LIVE EVENT --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 24

24 de Mayo de 2022

Champions League final - view of stadium, fans in Madrid and Liverpool

Start: 28 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 28 May 2022 23:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE NOTE THIS WILL BE MIXED LIVE SIGNAL WITH LIVES FROM THE STADE DE FRANCE, MADRID IN SPAIN AND LIVERPOOL IN THE UK

==

SAINT-DENIS, PARIS, FRANCE / LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM / MADRID, SPAIN / - Exterior shot of the Stade de France in France which is the venue for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Liverpool fans gather at a fan zone in Liverpool whilst Real Madrid fans gather at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Live of Stade de France starts

1745GMT - Lives from a Liverpool fan zone and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium

1900GMT - Kickoff

TIME TBC - post match celebrations in either Liverpool or Cibeles Square in Madrid depending on who wins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Se resolvió el futuro de Cristiano Ronaldo: la decisión del nuevo técnico del Manchester United

Alemana tomó un shot de “Tonayán” en Cancún y la viralizaron: “No es delicioso, pero no está mal”

Cuáles son las claves para que los niños y los gatos se lleven bien

Alemana tomó un shot de “Tonayán” en Cancún y la viralizaron: “No es delicioso, pero no está mal”

