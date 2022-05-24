ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAD/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE / MIXED LIVE EVENT

Champions League final - view of stadium, fans in Madrid and Liverpool
Start: 28 May 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 28 May 2022 23:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE NOTE THIS WILL BE MIXED LIVE SIGNAL WITH LIVES FROM THE STADE DE FRANCE, MADRID IN SPAIN AND LIVERPOOL IN THE UK
==
SAINT-DENIS, PARIS, FRANCE / LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM / MADRID, SPAIN / - Exterior shot of the Stade de France in France which is the venue for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Liverpool fans gather at a fan zone in Liverpool whilst Real Madrid fans gather at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Live of Stade de France starts
1745GMT - Lives from a Liverpool fan zone and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium
1900GMT - Kickoff
TIME TBC - post match celebrations in either Liverpool or Cibeles Square in Madrid depending on who wins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: none
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com