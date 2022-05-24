ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/VON DER LEYEN

European Commission President Von der Leyen addresses WEF in Davos
Start: 24 May 2022 09:00 GMT
End: 24 May 2022 12:00 GMT
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, addresses the World Economic Forum addresses to the World Economic Forum.
SCHEDULE
0800GMT - Pedro Sanchez addresses the World Economic Forum.
0900GMT - Ursula von der Leyen address
0930GMT - Address by Jens Stoltenberg
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL /ENGLISH / POSS GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com