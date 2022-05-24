ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/SANCHEZ-VON DER LEYEN-STOLTENBERG

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Mayo de 2022
24 de Mayo de 2022

Sanchez, von der Leyen & Stoltenberg address WEF in Davos

Start: 24 May 2022 08:30 GMT

End: 24 May 2022 08:38 GMT

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg give addresses to the World Economic Forum.

SCHEDULE

0800GMT - Pedro Sanchez addresses the World Economic Forum.

0900GMT - Ursula von der Leyen address

0930GMT - Address by Jens Stoltenberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH / ENGLISH / POSS GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

