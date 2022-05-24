ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/CLIMATE-NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Mayo de 2022
REUTERS

MAY 24

24 de Mayo de 2022

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry news conference in Davos

Start: 24 May 2022 10:11 GMT

End: 24 May 2022 10:21 GMT

DAVOS - U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol and the EU's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans at news conference on 'speeding up on the road to net-zero' at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

SCHEDULE

0945GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

