COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/CLIMATE-FORUM

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 24

24 de Mayo de 2022

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry news conference in Davos

Start: 24 May 2022 11:32 GMT

End: 24 May 2022 12:30 GMT

DAVOS - U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, take part in the forum "Safeguarding our Planet and People" at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

SCHEDULE:

11300 GMT Panel discussion "Safeguarding our Planet and People" begins

SPEAKERS:

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry

China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua

Founder, Green Generation Initiative, Elizabeth Wathuti

Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Royal DSM NV, Geraldine Matchett

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce, Marc Benioff

President, World Economic Forum Geneva, Børge Brende

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Vélez está obligado a vencer a Estudiantes y esperar otro resultado para avanzar en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Vélez está obligado a vencer a Estudiantes y esperar otro resultado para avanzar en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Luis Suárez busca club: “Me llamaron del fútbol argentino”

Kylian Mbappé menospreció el fútbol sudamericano y explicó por qué una selección europea podría ganar el Mundial

La lupa argentina sobre Luka Doncic, la nueva superestrella de la NBA que escucha a Calamaro

Quiénes son las seis árbitras que fueron designadas para el Mundial Qatar 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La divertida noche de Camila Morrone en Nueva York, el romántico paseo de Natalie Portman: celebrities en un click

La divertida noche de Camila Morrone en Nueva York, el romántico paseo de Natalie Portman: celebrities en un click

Bárbara Torres “Excelsa” posó junto a Eugenio Derbez tras polémica en alfombra roja: “Te quiero mucho”

Cómo nació la historia de amor de Mara Patricia Castañeda y su nuevo esposo: “El día más feliz de mi vida”

Viajes, fiestas y el millonario anillo: los costosos regalos que Christian Nodal le brindó a Belinda

Cuál es el origen de la canción “La cucaracha” y qué relación tiene con Pancho Villa

TENDENCIAS

Qué es una organización empática y por qué es clave para su propio éxito y el de sus colaboradores

Qué es una organización empática y por qué es clave para su propio éxito y el de sus colaboradores

Cuáles son las 5 diferencias entre la viruela del mono y el COVID-19, según los científicos

Tres mitos sobre las secuelas del COVID prolongado derribados por la ciencia

¿Cuántos kilos de grasa es posible adelgazar?

Cuántos pasos hay que caminar por día según la edad para vivir más y mejor

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La Fuerza Armada venezolana protege a los militares que asesinaron a cuatro indígenas y prohíbe la visita del abogado a un sobreviviente

La Fuerza Armada venezolana protege a los militares que asesinaron a cuatro indígenas y prohíbe la visita del abogado a un sobreviviente

Precio de las gasolinas en México este 24 de mayo

Viruela del mono: la Unión Europea instó a poner en cuarentena a las mascotas de los afectados

Avanza País presentaría denuncia constitucional contra Dina Boluarte

Luto nacional: el ciclista Jaime Restrepo fue encontrado sin vida